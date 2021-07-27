Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a 12-year-old has died following a fatal crash in Faribault County.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

The vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 90 when authorities say it entered the left ditch, crossed both eastbound lanes of traffic, and rolled into the south ditch.

A 12-year-old passenger died in the crash. The driver, 48-year-old Kyle Justin Backhaus from Des Moines, received life-threatening injuries and was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts, and no alcohol was involved.

