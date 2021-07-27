2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Police have arrested two people on child neglect charges after police discovered an 11-month-old child had suffered severe burns and other injuries.

Evansville police tell WFIE the infant’s father, Khauyl Hunter, and his girlfriend, Aisha Kinyanjui, were arrested Tuesday after investigators discovered the girl’s condition a day earlier at a gas station.

The infant was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where doctors said the baby suffered third-degree burns on 15% of her body, mainly on her face and buttocks. They also discovered the child was suffering from a broken left arm.

The burns were so severe, the baby was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. The child also suffered from dehydration and appeared to be wearing a diaper that had been soiled for several days.

Hunter and Kinyanjui were placed in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where records show both are being held without bond.

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Sgt. Anna Gray said more charges could be on the way with a medical examiner’s report pending.

Gray said that they need to use the information from that report and continue investigating to determine how the baby got the broken arm, why she was dehydrated and how long she had been in such poor condition.

As part of the investigation, she said they will be interviewing everyone involved in the child’s life to try and determine how it got to this point.

Gray took the opportunity to remind people that they should report any suspected abuse they happen to see.

She explained that being extra cautious isn’t an issue when it comes to the welfare of a child.

“If it’s nothing at the end of the day, then okay, we looked into a situation and it was legit and it was fine,” she said. “But if it’s not and there’s child abuse, then that’s one child that we could save.”

