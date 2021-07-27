Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm

By Gray News Staff and 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Police have arrested two people on child neglect charges after police discovered an 11-month-old child had suffered severe burns and other injuries.

Evansville police tell WFIE the infant’s father, Khauyl Hunter, and his girlfriend, Aisha Kinyanjui, were arrested Tuesday after investigators discovered the girl’s condition a day earlier at a gas station.

The infant was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where doctors said the baby suffered third-degree burns on 15% of her body, mainly on her face and buttocks. They also discovered the child was suffering from a broken left arm.

The burns were so severe, the baby was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. The child also suffered from dehydration and appeared to be wearing a diaper that had been soiled for several days.

Hunter and Kinyanjui were placed in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where records show both are being held without bond.

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Sgt. Anna Gray said more charges could be on the way with a medical examiner’s report pending.

Gray said that they need to use the information from that report and continue investigating to determine how the baby got the broken arm, why she was dehydrated and how long she had been in such poor condition.

As part of the investigation, she said they will be interviewing everyone involved in the child’s life to try and determine how it got to this point.

Gray took the opportunity to remind people that they should report any suspected abuse they happen to see.

She explained that being extra cautious isn’t an issue when it comes to the welfare of a child.

“If it’s nothing at the end of the day, then okay, we looked into a situation and it was legit and it was fine,” she said. “But if it’s not and there’s child abuse, then that’s one child that we could save.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Le Sueur County Road 22 sign is pictured Monday, July 26, 2021, in rural Le Sueur County, Minn.
4 killed, 4 injured in Le Sueur County crash
Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
FILE — Lon Oelke is the full-time announcer at Fairmont Raceway, where he worked Friday — days...
Announcer back at Minnesota racetrack after racist rant
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
Minnesota adopts ‘clean car’ rules to foster electric shift
FUN.com and Federated Insurance have had to adapt during the pandemic, and the post-pandemic...
Mankato companies get creative with hiring process

Latest News

Traverse des Sioux named Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year
Traverse des Sioux Garden Center owners named Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year
Traverse des Sioux Garden Center owners named Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year
Nearly 80 massive wildfires are raging across America right now with nearly 3 million acres...
Wildfire scorched earth nearing 3 million acres
United Way kicks off 2022 campaign.
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks off 2022 campaign with 90th anniversary celebration