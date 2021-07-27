Blue announces resignation as Mavericks assistant coach

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks announced Monday that men’s hockey assistant coach Darren Blue has resigned from his post.

Blue started his collegiate coaching career with the Mavericks back in 2000 and played a big role on the staff in helping the Mavericks to seven NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.

He coached 16 former Mavericks that have played in the NHL.

Blue attended Minnesota State University, Mankato back in 1991 as a student-athlete, playing as a defenseman for the Mavericks hockey team through 1995, while also starring on the men’s golf team.

Darren Blue will be staying in the Mankato area, as he will reportedly be joining ISG.

