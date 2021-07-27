Delta variant accounts for 75% of new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials are warning that the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for more than 75% of the state’s new COVID-19 cases.

And they say it’s a serious threat to unvaccinated people as the state’s case numbers head back up. Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, says the delta variant has gone from causing less than 1% of Minnesota cases to over three-quarters in just a few weeks. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm made a plea for Minnesotans who haven’t been vaccinated to get their shots.

Minnesota state health officials report 1,032 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 610,839. Of those total cases, 43,253 are health care workers.

There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,656. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,500.

There are 600,472 people who are no longer isolated.

33,150 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,699 were hospitalized in ICU.

The total approximate number of tests completed is 10,602,173.

Statewide, 3,136,633 people have at least one vaccine dose, and 2,983,368 people have completed the vaccine series. 66.7 percent of those 12 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine. 91.5 percent of those 65 or older have received at least one dose.

In our area, 56 percent of the total population in Nicollet County have received one dose of the vaccine; 51 percent in Blue Earth County, 44 percent in Sibley County, 52 percent in Brown County, and 47 percent in LeSueur County.

