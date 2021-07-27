The Docket: Mankato City Council passes medical cannabis ordinance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council votes to update an ordinance to allow for the sale of medical cannabis in the city.

Plus, the city looks at the future of Riverfront Drive.

Mankato City Council voted Monday to update an ordinance to allow for the sale of medical cannabis.

Previously, the council found that the city code prohibited the sale of marijuana. Monday’s vote updates the ordinance to comply with state statute as it relates to medical cannabis. The vote opens the possibility for a medical cannabis dispensary in Mankato.

“If a dispensary is looking to locate in Mankato, it is possible that, this modification in the ordinance would make it feasible for them to sell medical cannabis consistent with Minnesota law,” said Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz.

Arntz said the city has not received any applications for a dispensary in the city, but they did have an inquiry recently.

The city council also discussed possible changes to the section of Riverfront Drive between Madison Avenue and Plum Street.

Arntz said that while there isn’t a unanimous recommendation, there is a strong interest in a three-lane segment in the area. During Monday’s city council meeting, council members expressed interest in a demonstration to test the model.

“Which would allow us to kind of monitor the public driving patterns, also give some of the businesses and some of the industry in that area an opportunity to kind of test that model before we do something permanently,” Arntz said.

Arntz said there isn’t a timeline set for when the demonstration project will be installed yet. The next step in the process is designing what the demonstration would look like. The demonstration would also test parking, and the council is also interested in testing the winter season as well.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.