Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks off 2022 campaign with 90th anniversary celebration

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way invited the public to lunch and a trip down memory lane, going over the nonprofit’s years of support in the area.

“We have a really fun event celebrating our 90 years of helping the community since 1931 to date,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus.

Greater Mankato Area United way began as the “Community Chest” Its first campaign raising $6,000.

“We have done the math and have determined that we have raised over $65 million for the community over the last 90 years,” said United Way’s 2022 Campaign Chair Melanie VanRoekel.

Today, the nonprofit anticipates a record-breaking year with a fundraising goal of $2.06 million.

“Coming off last year with Covid we have had to do a lot of pivoting, but this year we are excited to have events back in person, and we are just seeing record numbers of people coming to the Men’s Event was a record number, and I just see a real generous spirit coming out of our community for this year’s campaign,” said VanRoekel.

Funds support the 59 essential programs, United Way supports in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

Last year, programs served more than 50,000 people in the four-county area.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Le Sueur County Road 22 sign is pictured Monday, July 26, 2021, in rural Le Sueur County, Minn.
4 killed, 4 injured in Le Sueur County crash
Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
FILE — Lon Oelke is the full-time announcer at Fairmont Raceway, where he worked Friday — days...
Announcer back at Minnesota racetrack after racist rant
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
Minnesota adopts ‘clean car’ rules to foster electric shift
FUN.com and Federated Insurance have had to adapt during the pandemic, and the post-pandemic...
Mankato companies get creative with hiring process

Latest News

Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks off 2022 campaign with 90th anniversary celebration
Mankato sports and recreation facilities request funding for improvements
Mankato sports, recreation facilities request $35 million for improvements
Mankato sports, recreation facilities request $35 million for improvements
FILE — Buddy appears at a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, April 23, 2010. The...
Mapleton police reminding residents to clean up after pets, keep dogs on a leash