Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks off 2022 campaign with 90th anniversary celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way invited the public to lunch and a trip down memory lane, going over the nonprofit’s years of support in the area.

“We have a really fun event celebrating our 90 years of helping the community since 1931 to date,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus.

Greater Mankato Area United way began as the “Community Chest” Its first campaign raising $6,000.

“We have done the math and have determined that we have raised over $65 million for the community over the last 90 years,” said United Way’s 2022 Campaign Chair Melanie VanRoekel.

Today, the nonprofit anticipates a record-breaking year with a fundraising goal of $2.06 million.

“Coming off last year with Covid we have had to do a lot of pivoting, but this year we are excited to have events back in person, and we are just seeing record numbers of people coming to the Men’s Event was a record number, and I just see a real generous spirit coming out of our community for this year’s campaign,” said VanRoekel.

Funds support the 59 essential programs, United Way supports in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

Last year, programs served more than 50,000 people in the four-county area.

