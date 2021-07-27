Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks off 2022 Campaign
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday marks Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2022 Campaign Kickoff.
The organization is also celebrating its 90th anniversary.
Its first campaign raised $6,000 for four agencies. It became the United Fund in 1956 and Greater Mankato Area United Way in 1974.
The 2022 campaign goal is $2,060,000, the funds will be used to support 59 essential programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties. A celebration takes place from noon to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. IT is free and open to the public.
