Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks off 2022 Campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday marks Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2022 Campaign Kickoff.

The organization is also celebrating its 90th anniversary.

Its first campaign raised $6,000 for four agencies. It became the United Fund in 1956 and Greater Mankato Area United Way in 1974.

The 2022 campaign goal is $2,060,000, the funds will be used to support 59 essential programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties. A celebration takes place from noon to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. IT is free and open to the public.

