Iowa Wild sign former Maverick Riese Zmolek to professional contract

DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Another former Minnesota State Mankato men’s hockey player is signing a professional deal this summer.

Defenseman Riese Zmolek is staying close to home after agreeing to a deal with the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild, an affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

The former Rochester Century standout is the latest Maverick to sign a professional contract after Todd Burgess signed with the Manitoba Moose nearly two weeks ago.

Congratulations to Riese Zmolek as he has signed a contract with Iowa Wild to further his career! I wish all of you could of heard his excitement through the phone call! Best of Luck RZ @RZmolek21 @IAWild pic.twitter.com/YEFTrNBuyo — CHS Panther Hockey (@PantherHockey97) July 26, 2021

Zmolek signed a two-way minor league contract with the Wild.

During his time at MSU, Zmolek piled up 40 points across four seasons and led MSU to the Frozen Four for the first time in program history last season.

