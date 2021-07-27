Your Photos
Iowa Wild sign former Maverick Riese Zmolek to professional contract

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Another former Minnesota State Mankato men’s hockey player is signing a professional deal this summer.

Defenseman Riese Zmolek is staying close to home after agreeing to a deal with the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild, an affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

The former Rochester Century standout is the latest Maverick to sign a professional contract after Todd Burgess signed with the Manitoba Moose nearly two weeks ago.

Zmolek signed a two-way minor league contract with the Wild.

During his time at MSU, Zmolek piled up 40 points across four seasons and led MSU to the Frozen Four for the first time in program history last season.

A Le Sueur County Road 22 sign is pictured Monday, July 26, 2021, in rural Le Sueur County, Minn.
FILE — Lon Oelke is the full-time announcer at Fairmont Raceway, where he worked Friday — days...
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
Three teens are injured in an ATV accident in Renville County.
The Riverbend Tennis Classic is coming up this weekend.
