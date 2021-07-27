Mankato companies get creative with hiring process

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With businesses expressing a need for new hires due to the pandemic, some of them have had to get creating with attracting employees.

It is common nowadays to drive through a location in town and see several help wanted or new hires signs, but for Federated Insurance and FUN.com the hiring efforts are paying off.

“It’s exciting just to see the energy here from moving from 46 employees now to 200 and looking to grow even more,” Federated Insurance HR employment manager, Jolene Kunkel said.

“So far we are on track so we have had about 200 applications. Last year we had just a little bit over 100,” Fun.com CEO Tom Fallenstein said.

These businesses have had to adapt during the pandemic, and the post-pandemic world, to get people back in the office.

“I think five of our last full-time hires have been people out of state coming locally. For things like tech design, apparel design type positions,” Fallenstein said.

Like Federated Insurance, which is having a walk-in interview day at their Mankato office on Aug. 3.

“Several HR professionals who will be ready and able to do short interviews. Lasting approximately fifteen to twenty minutes. You should be able to come in bring your resume and talk with one of our employees here,” Kunkel explained.

While FUN.com thinks outside of the box for drawing people here.

“This year we plan on doing our Halloween Heroes again. Which we basically booked up a bunch of hotels locally. Bringing people from out of town,” Fallenstein explained.

These efforts are putting Federated Insurance and FUN.com in the best position for success, and they couldn’t be happier about it

“We are very thankful that we have been able to maintain the growth that we have had even in this tough season,” Kunkel said.

Federated Insurance’s walk-in interview day is on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2000 Technology Drive.

They advise people coming to bring their resumes.

