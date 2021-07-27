Mankato, North Mankato encourage residents to conserve water amid drought

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Nearly all of Minnesota continues to experience drought conditions, causing many cities to implement or encourage water conservation measures.

North Mankato recently received a notice from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, asking the city to reduce its water usage.

“With the goal of getting to 50% above what our gallons pumped was for the month of January of this year. So in January of this year, we pumped just shy of 33 million gallons of water, so 50% on top of that is right at 50 million gallons of water,” said North Mankato Public Works Director, Nate Host.

The city of North Mankato asks its residents do to the following:

Residents living in lower North Mankato to water lawns on even days

Residents in upper North Mankato to water on odd days

Do not irrigate lawns between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to reduce evaporation

Let lawns grow longer

“Some other things residents can do is check for leaks and run your dishwasher and your laundry only when full loads are present,” said Host.

The city of Mankato runs water conservation goals year-round, already implanting a schedule for odd-numbered street addresses to water on odd-numbered days while even-numbered addresses may water on even days.

The city of Mankato asks its residents to:

Limit watering for sprinkling and irrigation to every other day between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Exceptions: New landscaping, sod or seed within 30 days of being installed (with a city permit) Permits are online at mankatomn.gov or by calling 311 or 507-387-8600. Gardens and flower beds (with handheld hose)

Avoid the following fees: First notice warning Second notice $50 Third notice $100 Fourth notice disconnection of irrigation meter or outdoor spigots

To reduce water usage, people can also take shorter showers and turn off the water while brushing their teeth.

In addition, the heatwave also plays a toll on local electrical grids that could result in higher energy costs due to higher demand.

“Try to postpone the use of high demand electrical appliances until later in the evening...that’s typically when businesses are shutting down for the day, people are going home, there isn’t as much stress on the power grid after the workday is done,” said BENCO Electrical Cooperative, Energy Services Manager Jon Wheelock.

Suggestions also include:

Turn off lights and appliances that are not essential to health and safety

Supplement air-conditioner use with fans

DNR officials say this is the worst drought conditions have been in the state in nearly a decade.

Officials also say the state needs at least another five inches of rain over a few weeks to really see an improvement in the drought.

