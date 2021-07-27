Your Photos
Mankato Salvation Army providing back to school help for families

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Salvation Army is hosting a one-day back-to-school community fair for kids in the area.

They will be distributing backpacks, sneakers and certificates for school clothes next Thursday.

The Salvation Army will be screening K-12 students attending Blue Earth County or North Mankato schools.

Parents or guardians will need to show a government-issued ID and proof of government assistance, such as an EBT or UCare card, as well as provide the names, birthdates, and school the child will be attending to be eligible for one pair of gently used sneakers per child from the Shoe Truck.

”We know that kids don’t want to come to school with the same or stuff they had last year. There is just a level of pride that we can help instill in children by giving them some sneakers, as I call them. I am a little bit older, or tennis shoes, you know, that are a little bit fresher and a little bit newer for them,” Salvation Army Lt. Andy Wheeler said.

There is no charge to attend this fair and, it will be on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

