Mapleton police reminding residents to clean up after pets, keep dogs on a leash

FILE — Buddy appears at a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, April 23, 2010. The...
FILE — Buddy appears at a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, April 23, 2010. The German shepherd was hailed Friday as a hero for guiding Alaska State Troopers through winding back roads to a fire at his owner Ben Heinrichs' workshop on April 4. He received a commendation and a stainless steel dog dish from the troopers. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)(Mark Thiessen | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — A recent uptick in animal complaints in 2021 is causing the Mapleton Police Department to remind residents about the city’s ordinances relating to pets.

The police department says it averaged 65 animal complaints per year over the last six years. However, they add that they have received 51 animal complaints in 2021 and estimate that over 100 complaints will be made by the end of the year.

One of the things that the police department is noticing is an increase in animal complaints and reports of confrontations between dogs, as well as complaints of aggressive dogs.

The city ordinances that the Mapleton Police Department would like to remind residents of are listed below.

Residents/Visitors that are dog owners, In 2021, the police department is seeing a significant uptick in Animal...

Posted by Mapleton Police & Fire Department- Minnesota on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

§ 95.02  RUNNING AT LARGE

It shall be unlawful for the dog or cat of any person who owns, harbors or keeps a dog or cat, to run at large. A person who owns, harbors or keeps a dog or cat which runs at large shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. Dogs or cats on a leash and accompanied by a responsible person or accompanied by and under the control and direction of a responsible person, so as to be effectively restrained by command as by leash, shall be permitted in streets or on public land unless the city has posted an area with signs reading “Dogs or Cats Prohibited.”  Penalty, see § 10.99

We ask dog owners to keep complete control of your dog while on or off your property.  Some best practices include but are not limited to:  Keep your dog on a leash when on a walk, keep your dog on a chain/leash when at home on your property, or keep your dog within a fenced area.  Another common complaint is dog owners leaving their dog’s waste on the boulevard, private property or in the city parks. Please clean up after your dog.  Here is the city ordinance reference dog waste:

§ 95.05  WASTE

(A) It is unlawful for any person owning, keeping, harboring, or controlling any dog or cat to permit or allow that dog or cat to discharge or deposit on any property in which the person has no proprietary interest, any feces or other waste matter.

(B) In the event any dog or cat does discharge or deposit that matter in a like location, and the owner, keeper, or person in control of the dog or cat is present, that person shall immediately remove and lawfully dispose of the matter.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

