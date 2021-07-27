Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato recognized in ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The hospital at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is recognized on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato received high-performance ratings for treatment in four specialties, including acute kidney failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure and pneumonia.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester was also ranked as the number one hospital in the country for the sixth consecutive year.

”This honor is incredibly important and is a reflection for our staff and the incredible work that they provide each and everyday, because these rankings are a true reflection of the compassionate and exceptional care that our staff bring to our patients,” said Dr. James Hebl, Regional Vice President at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The rankings evaluate a variety of factors such as patient survival, patient experience, nurse staffing levels, technology and more.

