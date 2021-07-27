Minnesota boy battles illness in Kenya

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — A little boy from Minneapolis is fighting for his life half a world away. Now, his family is asking for help to get him home.

11-year-old Zakariya Hassan has been in a Nairobi hospital for 29 days.

His family traveled to Africa to meet their relatives. While there, three of the five kids got extremely sick with nausea and loss of muscle control.

Their mom tells us doctors don’t know what made the kids sick.

The oldest son, 16-year-old Mahamed, died. Zakariya is still there, but is on breathing tubes.

”My plan was to go there to have fun and learn their family and come home here safe and sound. But that didn’t turn out. I lost one child and I don’t want to lose another,” Zakariya’s mother, Fadumo Dalmar, said.

Zakariya’s mother took the rest of the family home, while his father stays with Zakariya.

Classmates at Northrop Elementary have started a GoFundMe to help pay for a medical evacuation to get them back to the U.S.

