North Mankato opens cooling shelter

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato is offering a place to cool off during this hot stretch of weather.

The city says the community room at the police annex will be available as a cooling shelter until 5 PM on Thursday.

The community room is located in the Police Annex at 1001 Belgrade Avenue.

The city says water and restrooms are available and the spaces is monitored by video and video surveillance.

The North Mankato Taylor Library is also available during regular business hour: 10 am to 8 pm.

