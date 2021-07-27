Your Photos
Advertisement

Red Lake Nation Officer shot and killed

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Red Lake Tribal Council says it is with heavy hearts to announce that the Red Lake Nation lost a police officer Tuesday morning. Chairman Seki has ordered all Tribal Programs and Businesses to lower flags to half-staff throughout the rest of the week.

Initial reports say the officer was involved in a shooting near Redby Tuesday morning. FBI agents say Red Lake officers were responding to a call at a home when someone opened fire and killed an officer. The FBI says that person is in custody.

The Red Lake Tribal Council offers their sincere condolences to family and friends of the officer. Stick with Valley News Live as we work to learn more on this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

