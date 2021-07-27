Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46

Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October 29, 2009 in Hollywood, California.(Paul A. Hebert | Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joey Jordison, a founding member of popular rock band Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, according to multiple reports.

Rolling Stone, citing a family representative, said the drummer peacefully died in his sleep on Monday.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the family said in a statement to the music publication.

The Iowa metal band formed in 1995, and the group parted ways with Jordison in 2013.

While Jordison was with Slipknot, the band released several chart-topping albums. The group was also nominated for 10 Grammy awards and won one for Best Metal Performance for “Before I Forget” in 2006, which Jordison co-wrote.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Le Sueur County Road 22 sign is pictured Monday, July 26, 2021, in rural Le Sueur County, Minn.
4 killed, 4 injured in Le Sueur County crash
Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
FILE — Lon Oelke is the full-time announcer at Fairmont Raceway, where he worked Friday — days...
Announcer back at Minnesota racetrack after racist rant
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
Minnesota adopts ‘clean car’ rules to foster electric shift
FUN.com and Federated Insurance have had to adapt during the pandemic, and the post-pandemic...
Mankato companies get creative with hiring process

Latest News

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Traverse des Sioux named Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year
Traverse des Sioux Garden Center owners named Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year
Traverse des Sioux Garden Center owners named Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year
Nearly 80 massive wildfires are raging across America right now with nearly 3 million acres...
Wildfire scorched earth nearing 3 million acres
United Way kicks off 2022 campaign.
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks off 2022 campaign with 90th anniversary celebration