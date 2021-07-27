Your Photos
Traverse des Sioux Garden Center owners named Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. PETER Minn. (KEYC) - Traverse des Sioux Garden Center owners have been named the Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year.

Fred and Joy Struck began the garden enter in 1980. Today, it hosts a variety of indoor and outdoor plants. Most of their annuals, flower baskets and vegetable plants are produced by the Struck family themselves in their greenhouses.

”My family and I was very surprised and honored to be named that. Normally when you think of farming you think of pigs and corn, but we are a part of agriculture just as much as a corn farmer, our crop is flowers and trees and things like that,” said Traverse des Sioux Garden Center Owner Fred Struck.

Both Fred and his wife, Joy, work at the center, along with two of their three sons, whom they say are proud to pass the business on to.

“On the way home from the hospital when they were born, we stopped here before we went home so that the employees could meet the new kids, so we joke they had no choice to take over the business being that they were here at four days old and beyond, but they are doing a very good job and we are happy to pass it on” said Struck.

In addition, Struck says since the pandemic, it’s been a record business year as more people get into owning plants and gardening.

