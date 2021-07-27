Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

USDA assists farmers affected by drought

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now offering technical and financial assistance to farmers affected by the ongoing drought.

The dry conditions pose many challenges to crops and animals.

With depleated water supplies, it can be difficult to provide enough hydration for farms and grazing lands.

Severe droughts also obstruct the rates of carbon, nutrient, and water cycling which impacts crop yield and the livelihoods of farmers.

The USDA says the assistance will aid in recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.

“Anybody is potentially eligible if they have a need for it I guess basically, you know, any questions I would again remind producers to reach out to their local FSA or NRCS offices to find out what types of programs might apply to their operation,” said Bradley Flatin, County Executive Director - Blue Earth-Nicollet County FSA, USDA-Farm Service Agency.

Agricultural producers in need of assistance should contact their local USDA Service Center.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Le Sueur County Road 22 sign is pictured Monday, July 26, 2021, in rural Le Sueur County, Minn.
4 killed, 4 injured in Le Sueur County crash
Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
FILE — Lon Oelke is the full-time announcer at Fairmont Raceway, where he worked Friday — days...
Announcer back at Minnesota racetrack after racist rant
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
Minnesota adopts ‘clean car’ rules to foster electric shift
FUN.com and Federated Insurance have had to adapt during the pandemic, and the post-pandemic...
Mankato companies get creative with hiring process

Latest News

Traverse des Sioux named Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year
Traverse des Sioux Garden Center owners named Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year
Traverse des Sioux Garden Center owners named Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year
United Way kicks off 2022 campaign.
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks off 2022 campaign with 90th anniversary celebration
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks off 2022 campaign with 90th anniversary celebration
Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer, addresses the media at Vikings Training Camp.
Zimmer, Spielman talk vaccinations, roster ahead of Vikings Training Camp