USDA assists farmers affected by drought

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now offering technical and financial assistance to farmers affected by the ongoing drought.

The dry conditions pose many challenges to crops and animals.

With depleated water supplies, it can be difficult to provide enough hydration for farms and grazing lands.

Severe droughts also obstruct the rates of carbon, nutrient, and water cycling which impacts crop yield and the livelihoods of farmers.

The USDA says the assistance will aid in recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.

“Anybody is potentially eligible if they have a need for it I guess basically, you know, any questions I would again remind producers to reach out to their local FSA or NRCS offices to find out what types of programs might apply to their operation,” said Bradley Flatin, County Executive Director - Blue Earth-Nicollet County FSA, USDA-Farm Service Agency.

Agricultural producers in need of assistance should contact their local USDA Service Center.

