Zimmer, Spielman talk vaccinations, roster ahead of Vikings Training Camp

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Vikings training camp practices officially get underway on Wednesday.

There are a lot of questions that will be addressed week after an eventful off season for Minnesota that featured several notable free-agent signings and an 11-player draft class.

We will also see how decisions to or not to vaccinate will impact teams across the league.

“We have a good football team, but we’ve got to go out and prove it. We’ve got to go out and earn it every single day we step out here on the grass. There’s going to be a lot of competition,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said.

On Monday, the Vikings signed former Jacksonville receiver DeDe Westbrook to a one-year contract, adding depth behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

Westbrook is expected to compete for the No. 3 receiver role along with veterans Chad Beebe, Bisi Johnson and a handful of rookie receivers recently signed.

“I know the coaches and our entire staff feel very strongly about that position. There’s going to be a lot of competition. To see the difference in come of our younger guys that are going into their second year, K.J. Osborn had a great off season. We’re excited about what we’ve seen from our draft picks as well, so it’s going to be one of the most competitive positions on our roster and Dede’s going to come in and have to get caught up, but with Keenan McCardell coaching him the last four years, it’s a advantage because he knows what he does well and what he doesn’t do well and one of the things that we wanted to sure up and there will be competition there, is our punt returner as well,” Vikings general manager, Rick Spielman said.

We’ll begin to see the dynamic of the NFL’s protocols on unvaccinated players and staff throughout camp.

We don’t currently know the vaccination rate among Vikings players.

The team did announce assistant coach Rick Dennison will move to a senior offensive advisor role, despite his unvaccinated status.

“Personally, with the delta variant the way it is right now and the people tat are getting infected, I think it’s extremely important that everyone gets vaccinated. Everyone has to make their own decisions, same thing with our players, but I will continue to push that they understand everything,” Zimmer said regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Vikings first full-team practice begins tomorrow.

