2 injured in Fairmont crash involving Martin County sheriff’s vehicle

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Two people are injured in a collision between a Martin County squad car and another vehicle.

It happened in Fairmont just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Martin County Sheriff’s Office squad driven by Luis Fernando Figueroa was traveling east on Blue Earth Avenue with emergency lights activated when it collided with a Chevy Equinox that was headed northbound on State Street.

Both occupants of Chevy were taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Figueroa was not taken to the hospital.

