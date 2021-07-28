2 injured in Fairmont crash involving Martin County sheriff’s vehicle

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Two people are injured in a collision between a Martin County squad car and another vehicle.

It happened in Fairmont just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Martin County Sheriff’s Office squad driven by Luis Fernando Figueroa was traveling east on Blue Earth Avenue with emergency lights activated when it collided with a Chevy Equinox that was headed northbound on State Street.

Both occupants of Chevy were taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Figueroa was not taken to the hospital.

