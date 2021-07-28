Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ballpark Tour: Deep family roots at Walsh Park

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - Just steps away from Titloe Lake in Gaylord is the well-manicured Walsh Park.

“It’s a beautiful back drop for the field. It is very unique parking, because we park in the woods and when people come here for the first time they’re like ‘Where do we park?’ We park in the woods, everyone knows you park in the woods, that’s what you do,” groundskeeper and son of Bill Walsh, Randy Walsh said.

The one-of-a-kind location compliments the old-school charm of the ballpark.

In 1993, the name of the field changed from Titloe Field to Walsh Park in honor of Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Walsh.

For 44 years now, Walsh has dedicated himself to preparing and maintaining the grounds for all of the town’s teams to enjoy.

“You just don’t realize the small stuff, the edging that has to go in, getting people to spray weeds, take care of all that stuff. Then, the hours and hours of mowing and my dad’s still doing that at 86 years old. You’re mowing three to four times a week just to stay on top of things. There’s a lot of fine details that as a player you don’t probably appreciate and realize that people were doing. We were all baseball players and you want to play on a good surface. We wanted it to play a true baseball field, good hops and good bounces and stuff,” Walsh said.

Bill’s three sons, Randy, Mike and Doug, along with Gaylord’s dedicated baseball association and the city itself has helped transform the 2009 amateur state baseball host site into what you see today.

Randy Walsh: “I did some things that I probably didn’t want to when I was in my teenage years, but I’ve grown to love it. My son is actually into turf management now. It is a family passion of ours,” Walsh added

The rich history is far from over with a long line of Walsh family members trickling through baseball in Gaylord.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
FUN.com and Federated Insurance have had to adapt during the pandemic, and the post-pandemic...
Mankato companies get creative with hiring process
A Le Sueur County Road 22 sign is pictured Monday, July 26, 2021, in rural Le Sueur County, Minn.
4 killed, 4 injured in Le Sueur County crash
Zakariya Hassan is an 11-year-old boy who was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN. He was in the...
Minnesota boy battles illness in Kenya

Latest News

Ball Park Tour: Gaylord's Walsh Field
Ball Park Tour: Gaylord's Walsh Field
Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer, addresses the media at Vikings Training Camp.
Zimmer, Spielman talk vaccinations, roster ahead of Vikings Training Camp
Zimmer, Spielman talk vaccinations, roster ahead of Vikings Training Camp
Mankato sports and recreation facilities request funding for improvements
Mankato sports, recreation facilities request $35 million for improvements