Ballpark Tour: Deep family roots at Walsh Park

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - Just steps away from Titloe Lake in Gaylord is the well-manicured Walsh Park.

“It’s a beautiful back drop for the field. It is very unique parking, because we park in the woods and when people come here for the first time they’re like ‘Where do we park?’ We park in the woods, everyone knows you park in the woods, that’s what you do,” groundskeeper and son of Bill Walsh, Randy Walsh said.

The one-of-a-kind location compliments the old-school charm of the ballpark.

In 1993, the name of the field changed from Titloe Field to Walsh Park in honor of Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Walsh.

For 44 years now, Walsh has dedicated himself to preparing and maintaining the grounds for all of the town’s teams to enjoy.

“You just don’t realize the small stuff, the edging that has to go in, getting people to spray weeds, take care of all that stuff. Then, the hours and hours of mowing and my dad’s still doing that at 86 years old. You’re mowing three to four times a week just to stay on top of things. There’s a lot of fine details that as a player you don’t probably appreciate and realize that people were doing. We were all baseball players and you want to play on a good surface. We wanted it to play a true baseball field, good hops and good bounces and stuff,” Walsh said.

Bill’s three sons, Randy, Mike and Doug, along with Gaylord’s dedicated baseball association and the city itself has helped transform the 2009 amateur state baseball host site into what you see today.

Randy Walsh: “I did some things that I probably didn’t want to when I was in my teenage years, but I’ve grown to love it. My son is actually into turf management now. It is a family passion of ours,” Walsh added

The rich history is far from over with a long line of Walsh family members trickling through baseball in Gaylord.

