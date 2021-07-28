CDC makes new COVID-19 recommendations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced new recommendations for social distancing and masking.

First, they recommend that all adults, regardless of vaccine status, should wear face masks in areas of substantial or high transmission levels.

They also suggest vaccinated people who may have compromised immune systems, or live with someone who does, choose to wear a mask.

Waseca County has been working to improve its current vaccination rate. Currently, 48.4% of residents have at least one dose.

“Instructional settings can be difficult at times, but we also know that it is a good prevention method,” Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry said. “So if it is necessary to keep people out of the hospital, we would hope that our community would wear masks again.”

Visit CDC’s COVID Data Tracker to find out if your area has substantial or high COVID-19 transmission: https://t.co/iSLwhCwlZ2. — CDC (@CDCgov) July 28, 2021

For counties with lower vaccination rates and higher transmission rates, the Minnesota Departments of Health and Education recommended Wednesday afternoon that local governments should continue to encourage their residents to get the vaccine.

MDH and MDE also recommend masks for students in the fall, but say they are going to let individual districts decide.

“Even in the school context, the top recommendation for safe schools this coming school year is for as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

With the rates across the counties varying, Minnesota Health officials are encouraging students and staff to get the vaccine if they are eligible.

“That is why we are emphasizing do it now in order to have that full protection by the time school starts,” Malcolm said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.