Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

CDC makes new COVID-19 recommendations

New recommendations include what should be done in the fall for school and for vaccinated people
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced new recommendations for social distancing and masking.

First, they recommend that all adults, regardless of vaccine status, should wear face masks in areas of substantial or high transmission levels.

They also suggest vaccinated people who may have compromised immune systems, or live with someone who does, choose to wear a mask.

Waseca County has been working to improve its current vaccination rate. Currently, 48.4% of residents have at least one dose.

“Instructional settings can be difficult at times, but we also know that it is a good prevention method,” Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry said. “So if it is necessary to keep people out of the hospital, we would hope that our community would wear masks again.”

For counties with lower vaccination rates and higher transmission rates, the Minnesota Departments of Health and Education recommended Wednesday afternoon that local governments should continue to encourage their residents to get the vaccine.

MDH and MDE also recommend masks for students in the fall, but say they are going to let individual districts decide.

“Even in the school context, the top recommendation for safe schools this coming school year is for as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

With the rates across the counties varying, Minnesota Health officials are encouraging students and staff to get the vaccine if they are eligible.

“That is why we are emphasizing do it now in order to have that full protection by the time school starts,” Malcolm said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly
FILE — A motorcyclist was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after a crash on...
Motorcyclist injured in Highway 169 crash in Mankato
FILE — Two people are injured in a collision between a Martin County squad car and another...
2 injured in Fairmont crash involving Martin County sheriff’s vehicle
FUN.com and Federated Insurance have had to adapt during the pandemic, and the post-pandemic...
Mankato companies get creative with hiring process

Latest News

CDC makes new COVID-19 recommendations
Nurse Marta Fernandez speaks with other nurses at the COVID-19 ward at the hospital del Mar in...
Panel weighs COVID bonuses for Minnesota’s frontline workers
FILE — In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, Joyce Miller, of Shipshewana, Ind., walks her...
COVID-19 rates a worry as 1 million head for Iowa State Fair
FILE — In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, Joyce Miller, of Shipshewana, Ind., walks her...
PHOTOS: COVID-19 rates a worry as 1 million head for Iowa State Fair