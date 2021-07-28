Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Youth Place looking for MY Heroes

By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Youth Place has provided families with opportunities for after-school programming, summer programming and all-day distance learning support throughout the pandemic.

They are now looking for support through the MY Hero Campaign through donations or volunteer work.

We have been surrounded by HERO's since the day we opened our doors (even before). Consider becoming a monthly giver,...

Posted by MY Place / Mankato Youth Place Inc on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

“A specific focus of this campaign is to ask folks to be a monthly giver,” MY Place Executive Director Erin Simmons said. “Which allows us to have sustainable, steady funding all year round.”

Donations from the community will allow the organization to continue to support the area through the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly
FILE — A motorcyclist was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after a crash on...
Motorcyclist injured in Highway 169 crash in Mankato
FILE — Two people are injured in a collision between a Martin County squad car and another...
2 injured in Fairmont crash involving Martin County sheriff’s vehicle
FUN.com and Federated Insurance have had to adapt during the pandemic, and the post-pandemic...
Mankato companies get creative with hiring process

Latest News

Mankato Youth Place looking for MY Heroes
The North Mankato Police Annex is pictured Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in North Mankato, Minn.
North Mankato and Salvation Army helping during heatwave
North Mankato and Salvation Army helping during heatwave
United Way kicks off 2022 campaign.
Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks off 2022 campaign with 90th anniversary celebration