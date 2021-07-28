Mankato Youth Place looking for MY Heroes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Youth Place has provided families with opportunities for after-school programming, summer programming and all-day distance learning support throughout the pandemic.

They are now looking for support through the MY Hero Campaign through donations or volunteer work.

We have been surrounded by HERO's since the day we opened our doors (even before). Consider becoming a monthly giver,... Posted by MY Place / Mankato Youth Place Inc on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

“A specific focus of this campaign is to ask folks to be a monthly giver,” MY Place Executive Director Erin Simmons said. “Which allows us to have sustainable, steady funding all year round.”

Donations from the community will allow the organization to continue to support the area through the upcoming school year.

