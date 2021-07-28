Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella

McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.(Source: McCormick/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings for possible salmonella contamination.

They are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The products were shipped to 32 states, as well as Bermuda and Canada, between June 20 and July 21.

Kroger, Target and Walmart are among the stores that sold them.

Mccormick says it doesn’t know of anyone getting sick from the products.

Consumers are asked to throw away the products and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
FUN.com and Federated Insurance have had to adapt during the pandemic, and the post-pandemic...
Mankato companies get creative with hiring process
A Le Sueur County Road 22 sign is pictured Monday, July 26, 2021, in rural Le Sueur County, Minn.
4 killed, 4 injured in Le Sueur County crash
Zakariya Hassan is an 11-year-old boy who was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN. He was in the...
Minnesota boy battles illness in Kenya

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
90-year-old dies forgotten in hot van in Arizona
FILE - Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey talks with supporters during an evening...
GOP’s Jake Ellzey wins US House seat over Trump-backed rival
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Officials: 2 dead, dozens hurt at Texas chemical plant leak
A bystander heard the baby crying from inside the car.
BODY CAM: Baby rescued from hot car at Las Vegas casino; police said caretaker was gambling