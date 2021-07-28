Your Photos
MDH: four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 625 new cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reports four additional deaths tied to COVID-19 and 625 new cases.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 625 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 611,458. Of those total cases, 43,305 are health care workers.

There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Le Sueur man in his 70′s. The statewide death toll is now at 7,660. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,502.

There are 600,715 people who are no longer isolated.

33,225 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,715 were hospitalized in ICU.

The total approximate number of tests completed is 10,614,864.

Statewide, 3,139,861 people have at least one vaccine dose, and 2,985,227 people have completed the vaccine series. Over 66 percent of those 12 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine. Over 91 percent of those 65 or older have received at least one dose.

In our area, 56 percent of the total population in Nicollet County have received one dose of the vaccine; 51 percent in Blue Earth County, 44 percent in Sibley County, 52 percent in Brown County, and 47 percent in LeSueur County.

For more information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us.

