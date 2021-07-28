Your Photos
Minnesota BCA releases 2020 Uniform Crime Report

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its 2020 Uniform Crime Report this week.

The report shows that the state saw an increase in the number of murders committed in 2020.

According to the BCA, Minnesota saw increases in the Uniform Crime Report, most notably murders, which were at 185 in 2020 compared to 117 in 2019.

Seventy-five percent of the murders committed in 2020 involved the use of a firearm, which is an increase of almost 69% compared to 2019.

The BCA has released the 2020 Uniform Crime Report -- a compilation of crime data reported by local law enforcement...

Posted by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

“Both locally, and on the national level, we have seen a spike in the more serious crimes,” Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott said.

The pandemic has also been a factor in some of the increasing crime trends.

“With things opening back up in the pandemic, we have seen an increase in alcohol-related crimes locally. There has been an increase in DWI cases,” McDermott added.

A different type of epidemic has also influenced the homicide cases, the opioid epidemic.

MORE: Violent crime surges across Minnesota with record murders

“That we have seen that increase in the homicide cases because there are things that if it is predictable then it is preventable. Especially with what the drug task force deals with the Fentanyl and we have seen the car Fentanyl,” McDermott explained.

The BCA’s Uniform Crime Report is a helpful tool for prosecutors.

“I think it helps from a trend standpoint to know where things are at. To know whether the resources, you have the adequate resources or if you need additional resources,” McDermott said.

