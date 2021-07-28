Your Photos
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The Department says 31-year-old Officer Bryan Tupy passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday. He leaves behind his wife and infant son. Tupy began his law enforcement career as a part-time officer for the city of Le Center in 2015. Visitation services are planned for this weekend in New Prague.

