Motorcyclist injured in Highway 169 crash in Mankato

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A motorcyclist was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after a crash on Highway 169 Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 70-year-old Rickey Dale Hughes of St Peter was traveling southbound on Highway 169 when the motorcycle collided with the median barrier at Belgrade Avenue.

Hughes was taken to the hospital with believed non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

