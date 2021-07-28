Your Photos
North Mankato receives grant from Mayo Clinic for Youth Activity Scholarships

Spring Lake Park Swim Facility and Caswell Sports’ Youth Activities Program have together...
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility and Caswell Sports’ Youth Activities Program have together received a $6,000 grant from Mayo Clinic Health System.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Swim Facility and Caswell Sports’ Youth Activities Program have together received a $6,000 grant from Mayo Clinic Health System to support youth activity scholarships.

“Thank you to Mayo Clinic Health System for supporting the families and youth in our community. The new Caswell Sports programs and Swim lessons were created to keep our kids active and help them develop healthy habits. We are excited and grateful for this partnership with Mayo Clinic, which ensures our youth will have access to activities that enhance their quality of life in North Mankato,” says Taylor Library Director Katie Heintz.

“We are happy to support fun and healthy programs for youth in our community. The Caswell Sports programs and swim lessons are great examples of activities that get youth excited about being outside and moving their bodies,” says Laura Bowman, regional director of community relations and strategic partnerships for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Swim lessons and youth activities such as soccer and football are accepting registrations now at the Caswell Sports website at www.caswellsports.com/youthsports.

