North Mankato and Salvation Army helping during heatwave

North Mankato opened a cooling shelter during the temperature spike
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The recent spike in temperature poses a greater threat for people without air conditioning or a stable home.

That is why North Mankato has taken action with its heat shelter.

The city has opened the community room at its Police Annex, located at 1001 Belgrade Avenue, to the public.

It will be a safe and cool space for North Mankato residents.

The room will be open for 24 hours until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

”In the interest of public safety, these types of weather events, whether that is going to be excessive heat or excessive cold, really put people at risk and if we have a resource that we can make available to them or give people a place to come for safety where they can cool off or perhaps get a drink of water. We think it’s important to offer up that resource to our community members,” North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said.

Another place where people can get cool is the Salvation Army Day Shelter, which is air-conditioned and provides showers, snacks and a place to sleep, as well as dinner from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

”They walked here, and it’s wicked hot out, so being able to have a conversation with them helps us to determine if they need to have a well-check done or are in need of medical attention. It’s nice to be able to bring them inside, access them and give them some protection from that extreme heat,” Mankato Salvation Army business administrator Leslie Johnson said.

The Salvation Army has also left a box of water outside their day shelter for anyone in need of water during the heatwave.

