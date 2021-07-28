Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Officials: 2 dead, dozens hurt at Texas chemical plant leak

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead and dozens more were injured after a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant.

LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas. Two people have died and...
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas. Two people have died and dozens of others are injured after a chemical leak on Tuesday night.(Source: KTRK/CNN)

Gray says two people “sustained fatal injuries,” and the company identified them as contractors.

Dozens of others sustained minor injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders and confirmed that all those working in the area of the leak were accounted for. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
FUN.com and Federated Insurance have had to adapt during the pandemic, and the post-pandemic...
Mankato companies get creative with hiring process
A Le Sueur County Road 22 sign is pictured Monday, July 26, 2021, in rural Le Sueur County, Minn.
4 killed, 4 injured in Le Sueur County crash
Zakariya Hassan is an 11-year-old boy who was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN. He was in the...
Minnesota boy battles illness in Kenya

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
90-year-old dies forgotten in hot van in Arizona
FILE - Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey talks with supporters during an evening...
GOP’s Jake Ellzey wins US House seat over Trump-backed rival
A bystander heard the baby crying from inside the car.
BODY CAM: Baby rescued from hot car at Las Vegas casino; police said caretaker was gambling