Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ohio suspect taunts police by holding his wanted photo in Facebook post

Harry McDowell posted this photo on Facebook not long after police said he was wanted on...
Harry McDowell posted this photo on Facebook not long after police said he was wanted on several charges.(Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A wanted Ohio man appears to be taunting police on social media after posting a photo on Facebook highlighting his fugitive status.

North College Hill police are searching for Harry McDowell, who is facing charges of stalking, domestic violence, aggravated burglary and more.

The department posted his photo on Facebook asking people to call police if they had information on McDowell’s whereabouts.

WANTED SUBJECT Harry K. McDowell DOB 02/23/1987 5'8 147 Charge: Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, Menacing By Stalking,...

Posted by North College Hill Police Department on Monday, July 26, 2021

WXIX reports a Facebook user with the name “Steven Keonte Urkel” posted his response to the police department on Facebook, showing McDowell holding his own wanted photo while sitting in a car.

🤫

Posted by Steven Keonte Urkel on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

North College Hill police said the photo of the man in the car is McDowell, and the social media post wasn’t the only form of communication the suspect had with officers.

The department said McDowell called the police on Tuesday to tell officers he won’t turn himself in.

Police have reached out to other agencies in hopes of finding McDowell.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly
FILE — A motorcyclist was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after a crash on...
Motorcyclist injured in Highway 169 crash in Mankato
FILE — Two people are injured in a collision between a Martin County squad car and another...
2 injured in Fairmont crash involving Martin County sheriff’s vehicle
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
NY to require state employees to get vaccines or get tested
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night...
1 arrested in shooting that wounded TikTok star, killed teen
A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
New CDC guidelines set off rush to reimpose mask mandates
The Department of Veteran Affairs is now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine (AP...
EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors