Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2 killed in Jackson County crash

2 men were killed in a crash with a semi just north of Alpha in Jackson County Monday.
2 men were killed in a crash with a semi just north of Alpha in Jackson County Monday.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people were killed in a crash near Alpha in Jackson County Monday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 1:30 Monday afternoon at the intersection of County Roads 29 and 34 just north of Alpha. The sheriff’s office says a semi, driven by 23 year old Landon Bell of Bryant, South Dakota, failed to stop at a stop sign on County Road 29 and struck a pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck, 24 year old Mitchell Jarmer of Westbrook and his passenger, 26 year old Jacob Peterson of Dovray, were both pronounced dead at the scene. ,

The Alpha Fire Department and Alpha First Responders, the Jackson Ambulance, the Jackson Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and Bortrager Towing all assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly
A Pemberton man is accused of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.
Pemberton man charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A motorcyclist was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after a crash on...
Motorcyclist injured in Highway 169 crash in Mankato
FILE — Two people are injured in a collision between a Martin County squad car and another...
2 injured in Fairmont crash involving Martin County sheriff’s vehicle
An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house

Latest News

Thirteen members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew have been deployed to Minnesota to...
Connecticut fire crews sent to Minnesota, latest deployment
Kids can now play and interact with two new features outside the Children’s Museum of Southern...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota opens two new exhibits
The Minnesota Department of Health reports three additional COVID-19 deaths and 551 new cases.
MDH: three additional COVID-19 deaths, 551 new cases
Twenty-eight-year-old David Donnell Jr., of Redby, is charged in federal court with one count...
Man charged with killing officer on reservation in Minnesota