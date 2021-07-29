2 killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people were killed in a crash near Alpha in Jackson County Monday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 1:30 Monday afternoon at the intersection of County Roads 29 and 34 just north of Alpha. The sheriff’s office says a semi, driven by 23 year old Landon Bell of Bryant, South Dakota, failed to stop at a stop sign on County Road 29 and struck a pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck, 24 year old Mitchell Jarmer of Westbrook and his passenger, 26 year old Jacob Peterson of Dovray, were both pronounced dead at the scene. ,

The Alpha Fire Department and Alpha First Responders, the Jackson Ambulance, the Jackson Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and Bortrager Towing all assisted at the scene.

