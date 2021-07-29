Your Photos
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota opens two new exhibits

Kids can now play and interact with two new features outside the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.(KEYC News Now)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids can now play and interact with two new features outside the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

The Museum officially opened two new exhibits this morning.

They include a butterfly house, which features butterflies that have been raised in the museum from the time they were caterpillars, and an H2GO area that highlights simple machines through natural elements showing the transfer of water.

Museum officials say the outdoor areas were put together to encourage interactive outdoor play for kids.

“The nature of our museum is to work with the museum is to work with our community since our inception. We continue to do that and highlighting natural materials but it is really working with our community to create these experiences that allow us all to have buy-in and have impact on our regional children I think it is really a rewarding experience for everyone,” says Deb Johnson, Vice President of Museum Operations.

The museum worked with several local companies in the area for both financial and material support to create these exhibits.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

