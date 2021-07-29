Your Photos
Connecticut fire crews sent to Minnesota, latest deployment

Thirteen members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew have been deployed to Minnesota to...
Thirteen members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew have been deployed to Minnesota to help fight wildfires. (FILE PHOTO)(WLUC/USFS Ottawa National Forest)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Thirteen members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew have been deployed to Minnesota to help fight wildfires, the latest dispatch of personnel and resources from the state to battle blazes in western states.

So far this year, 33 people from Connecticut have been sent to fight wildfires in Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, and Oregon. This latest crew sent on Wednesday is part of a larger 20-person interagency from the northeast region.

Members will help with initial attack, relief of other crews and pre-positioning to get ahead of potential fires in Minnesota during the 16- to 18-day deployment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

