Disc golfing at Land of Memories Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are many disc golf, also known as frisbee golf, courses throughout our region.

Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Land of Memories Park to try it out.

Here’s a full list of disc golf courses in our area:

Land of Memories Campground - Mankato

Briargate Disc Golf Course - Mankato

MSU-Mankato Disc Golf Course - Mankato

St. Peter Riverside Park - St. Peter

St. Peter High School Disc Golf Course - St. Peter

Nicollet Disc Golf Course - Nicollet

Nehl’s Park - New Ulm

South Park - New Ulm

Luther Hollow Disc Golf Course - New Ulm

Mayo Park - Le Sueur

Watona Park - Madelia

Daly County Park Disc Golf Course - Mapleton

Kamp Dels Disc Golf Course - Waterville

Bass Lake Camp Disc Golf Course - Winnebago

Gaylord Disc Golf Course - Gaylord

Winthrop City Park - Winthrop

Maiden Shade - Morristown

Court Square Park - Belle Plaine

Memorial Park Disc Golf Course - St. James

Southside Park - New Prague

Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Park Disc Golf - Sleepy Eye

Faribault Middle School Disc Golf Course - Faribault

Wapacuta Park Disc Golf Course - Faribault

Putnam Park - Blue Earth

Oak Leaf Park - Glencoe

K.O.A. Campground - Owatonna

River Rock Disc Golf Course - Owatonna

Lions Park IV - Cologne

North Park Disc Golf Course - Alden

Cedar Creek East - Fairmont

Cedar Creek Central - Fairmont

Cedar Creek West - Fairmont

The Links of Springfield - Springfield

Clarks Grove Disc Golf Course - Clarks Grove

Lawcon Park Disc Golf Course - Mountain Lake

Second Avenue Park Disc Golf Course - Lester Prairie

Oak Island Disc Golf Course at Bancroft Bay Park - Albert Lea

Tall Grass Disc Golf Course at Bancroft Bay Park - Albert Lea

Riverland Community Disc Golf Course - Albert Lea

Martin County West Disc Golf Course – Sherburn

Ridgewater College - Hutchinson

South Park - Hutchinson

Seventh-Day Adventist Church – Hutchinson

Sunrise Park - Olivia

Henton Park - Olivia

