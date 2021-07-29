Your Photos
Disc golfing at Land of Memories Park

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are many disc golf, also known as frisbee golf, courses throughout our region.

Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Land of Memories Park to try it out.

Here’s a full list of disc golf courses in our area:

  • Land of Memories Campground - Mankato
  • Briargate Disc Golf Course - Mankato
  • MSU-Mankato Disc Golf Course - Mankato
  • St. Peter Riverside Park - St. Peter
  • St. Peter High School Disc Golf Course - St. Peter
  • Nicollet Disc Golf Course - Nicollet
  • Nehl’s Park - New Ulm
  • South Park - New Ulm
  • Luther Hollow Disc Golf Course - New Ulm
  • Mayo Park - Le Sueur
  • Watona Park - Madelia
  • Daly County Park Disc Golf Course - Mapleton
  • Kamp Dels Disc Golf Course - Waterville
  • Bass Lake Camp Disc Golf Course - Winnebago
  • Gaylord Disc Golf Course - Gaylord
  • Winthrop City Park - Winthrop
  • Maiden Shade - Morristown
  • Court Square Park - Belle Plaine
  • Memorial Park Disc Golf Course - St. James
  • Southside Park - New Prague
  • Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Park Disc Golf - Sleepy Eye
  • Faribault Middle School Disc Golf Course - Faribault
  • Wapacuta Park Disc Golf Course - Faribault
  • Putnam Park - Blue Earth
  • Oak Leaf Park - Glencoe
  • K.O.A. Campground - Owatonna
  • River Rock Disc Golf Course - Owatonna
  • Lions Park IV - Cologne
  • North Park Disc Golf Course - Alden
  • Cedar Creek East - Fairmont
  • Cedar Creek Central - Fairmont
  • Cedar Creek West - Fairmont
  • The Links of Springfield - Springfield
  • Clarks Grove Disc Golf Course - Clarks Grove
  • Lawcon Park Disc Golf Course - Mountain Lake
  • Second Avenue Park Disc Golf Course - Lester Prairie
  • Oak Island Disc Golf Course at Bancroft Bay Park - Albert Lea
  • Tall Grass Disc Golf Course at Bancroft Bay Park - Albert Lea
  • Riverland Community Disc Golf Course - Albert Lea
  • Martin County West Disc Golf Course – Sherburn
  • Ridgewater College - Hutchinson
  • South Park - Hutchinson
  • Seventh-Day Adventist Church – Hutchinson
  • Sunrise Park - Olivia
  • Henton Park - Olivia

