Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota to offer $100 incentive for residents to get vaccinated

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota will be joining the Biden Administration’s initiative to provide $100 to all Minnesotans age 12 and older who get a COVID-19 vaccine between July 30 and Aug. 15.

“President Biden is calling for a nationwide push to make sure our families and communities are vaccinated and protected against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and Minnesota is ready to join the effort,” said Walz. “We have made so much progress to combat this virus. We cannot give up ground now, especially with students returning to the classroom this fall. Getting paid $100 to keep your family safe is a pretty good deal – all you have to do is roll up your sleeves.”

“With school right around the corner, there is no better time to get vaccinated than right now,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “This shot is your ticket to keeping your loved ones, especially our children under 12, safe. The Delta variant is no match for our will to protect our fellow Minnesotans. Now, you’ll even get $100 for your time.”

Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who receive their first dose between Friday, July 30, and Aug. 15 will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, Minnesotans can verify their first dose and claim their $100 at: mn.gov/covid19. More details will be announced soon.

Walz said he will authorize up to $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to start up the program, will seek legislative approval for additional funding to sustain the program for its duration, and will work with the State Legislature, foundations, and nonprofits on a public-private partnership to stand up a subsequent grant program to provide Minnesotans, especially those in vulnerable and underserved communities, real-time incentives to get their shot.

How Minnesotans can get their Free Shot:

  • Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov.
  • Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline
    • 1-833-431-2053
    • Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sat, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
  • Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on https://www.vaccines.gov/ You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).
  • Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
  • Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

How Minnesotans can get a Free COVID-19 Test:

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly
A Pemberton man is accused of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.
Pemberton man charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A motorcyclist was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after a crash on...
Motorcyclist injured in Highway 169 crash in Mankato
FILE — Two people are injured in a collision between a Martin County squad car and another...
2 injured in Fairmont crash involving Martin County sheriff’s vehicle
An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house

Latest News

Moving Company 'Two Men and a Truck' gives moving safety advice amid high heat temperatures.
Moving safely, staying healthy in high temperatures
Moving safely, staying healthy in high temperatures
It can also cause shortness of breath and can aggravate people with asthma
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issues air quality alert
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issues air quality alert