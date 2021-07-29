Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issues air quality alert

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert that will remain in effect until Friday and includes Blue Earth County.

Compromised air quality can be detrimental to the body, irritating the eyes, nose and throat.

It can also cause shortness of breath and can aggravate people with asthma.

Wildfire smoke will continue pushing southward into Minnesota today. The forecast will be adjusted higher to Red (Unhealthy) for much of the state. AQIs will occasionally reach Purple (Very Unhealthy) for a few hours in some spots. More info at https://t.co/gcXkX2obvG #MNwx #AQI pic.twitter.com/iWDYTiFmNv — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) July 29, 2021

Health experts say breathing polluted air for long periods of time can also cause more serious problems.

”So, if you have certain risk factors, I think it is best for you to not be outside as much as you can. If you need to be out there, then you need to be out there, but if you don’t have to be out there, I would advise against it. If you have no risk factors at all and you need to be outside then if you need to do the things, but at the same time if you can avoid it, I would try too,” explained Dr. Colin Weerts, D.O., a family medicine physician at the Mankato Clinic.

Mankato Clinic officials say if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, reach out to your doctor.

The air quality advisory is set to end on Friday at 3 p.m.

