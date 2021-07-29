Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issues air quality alert

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert that will remain in effect until Friday and includes Blue Earth County.

Compromised air quality can be detrimental to the body, irritating the eyes, nose and throat.

It can also cause shortness of breath and can aggravate people with asthma.

Health experts say breathing polluted air for long periods of time can also cause more serious problems.

”So, if you have certain risk factors, I think it is best for you to not be outside as much as you can. If you need to be out there, then you need to be out there, but if you don’t have to be out there, I would advise against it. If you have no risk factors at all and you need to be outside then if you need to do the things, but at the same time if you can avoid it, I would try too,” explained Dr. Colin Weerts, D.O., a family medicine physician at the Mankato Clinic.

Mankato Clinic officials say if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, reach out to your doctor.

The air quality advisory is set to end on Friday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly
A Pemberton man is accused of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.
Pemberton man charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — A motorcyclist was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after a crash on...
Motorcyclist injured in Highway 169 crash in Mankato
FILE — Two people are injured in a collision between a Martin County squad car and another...
2 injured in Fairmont crash involving Martin County sheriff’s vehicle
An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house

Latest News

Moving Company 'Two Men and a Truck' gives moving safety advice amid high heat temperatures.
Moving safely, staying healthy in high temperatures
Moving safely, staying healthy in high temperatures
Kids can now play and interact with two new features outside the Children’s Museum of Southern...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota opens two new exhibits
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota opens two new exhibits