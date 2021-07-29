Moving safely, staying healthy in high temperatures

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We all know moving is stressful, but as the high temperatures continue, moving, along with other outdoor work, can be dangerous.

As the end of July brings peak moving season, people should be aware of the high-heat symptoms.

“You can feel some muscle cramps, maybe some nausea, people tend to feel maybe light-headed, a bit dizzy, sometimes people can even feel see some swelling of their extremities specifically the legs...these tend to be minor symptoms and go away on their own,” said Eric Van Hecke, physicians associate at St. Peter River’s Edge Hospital.

Two Men and a Truck, a moving company based in Mankato, know the importance of practicing heat safety first hand, with summer being their busiest season.

“It’s important to move early in the morning especially on the days when it’s very hot out, as well as hydrate, hydration is really important. Taking breaks is also very important don’t push yourself too hard to move everything at one time, take breaks, take your time and get into the shade if you need to,” said Matt Quirk, general manager at Two Men and a Truck.

Hydration remains a top priority.

“Certainly water would be the best source, but perhaps something with electrolytes would be good too,” said Van Hecke.

But for the vulnerable population, like the elderly, the high heat could pose serious threats.

“Elderly may be more susceptible to heat exhaustion or the severe kind, heatstroke. The reason for this as we get older we just tend to lose a little bit of our thermal regulation. The challenge with some of these elderly populations is they have other diseases or other medications which sometimes make our normal methods of our body to cool itself, sort of work against it,” said Van Hecke.

That’s why for outdoor activities like yard work or moving, looking into professional help may be the best route.

“Like us, (Two Men and a Truck) we are the movers that care, we come to take that stress away from the customer,” said Quirk.

