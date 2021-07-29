Your Photos
Pemberton man charged with criminal sexual conduct

A Pemberton man is accused of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.
A Pemberton man is accused of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
PEMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A Pemberton man is accused of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.

61-year-old Perry Blane Mortensen faces two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint alleges that a girl under the age of 13 told police Mortensen to touch her inappropriately on two occasions earlier this year.

The complaint states the girl is not related to Mortensen.

His first court hearing is set for August 12th.

