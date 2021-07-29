River Hills Mall getting new owners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kohan Retail Investment Group is based in Great Neck, New York.

They own almost 50 malls in the Midwest, South, South West and East Coast.

That now includes the River Hills Mall, which has some notable number of vacant suites.

The mall isn’t alone, according to statista.com malls were already hurting because of online shopping and the pandemic has only made things worse.

In 2020 alone, the vacancy rate of malls and strip centers passed six percent.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.