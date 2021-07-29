Your Photos
Sheriff: 3 dead at Wisconsin quarry were shot over $600 debt

FILE — Authorities say three men who were found dead at the entrance of a quarry in western Wisconsin were forced to kneel on the ground and shot multiple times over a $600 debt.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three men who were found dead at the entrance of a quarry in western Wisconsin were forced to kneel on the ground and shot multiple times over a $600 debt.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said Thursday that 44-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have each been charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Wolf said two workers discovered the bodies of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney shortly before 5 a.m. on July 23 outside the Romskog Quarry by two workers.

The quarry is about 14 miles northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

