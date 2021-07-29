Sheriff: 3 dead at Wisconsin quarry were shot over $600 debt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three men who were found dead at the entrance of a quarry in western Wisconsin were forced to kneel on the ground and shot multiple times over a $600 debt.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said Thursday that 44-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have each been charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Wolf said two workers discovered the bodies of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney shortly before 5 a.m. on July 23 outside the Romskog Quarry by two workers.

The quarry is about 14 miles northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

