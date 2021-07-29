Vikings Training Camp: First day of full-team practices

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The energy today at Vikings Training Camp was about as high as the temperatures.

“People are giving up vacation time to come watch us practice. I mean, that sums it up right there. Honestly, it makes coming out to practice on a 95-degree day feel like a privilege,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins enters year 10 of his NFL career.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old is approaching his fourth season with the Vikings. His contract all but ties him to the team through 2022.

“I would have thought that 10 years was something, now I see Tom Brady and even what Drew Brees has done, even though he has retired, I think that’s taken what I’ve done, doubling it and adding a little more. So, it kind of makes a 10-year career so-so at the quarterback position. Honestly, the more I play, the more I realize this position is really built to last,” Cousins said.

The Minnesota front office has made significant additions to the roster this off-season, bringing excitement following a sub-.500 year.

“I feel like everybody is on the same page. That’s definitely one thing since I’ve been here, I feel like we have a good locker room and everybody wants the same things. It’s about not getting ahead of ourselves, getting to work every day and just taking the time to live in the now,” Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks said.

The purple and gold will see at least seven new starters on defense. An opposite feel for the team’s offense.

“I just feel way more comfortable going into this season. I didn’t know what to expect last season, then me started week three, everything was just so inconvenient last year. Now that I have a whole year under my belt, I’m way more comfortable with my teammates now, so it’s going to be so exciting this year,” Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said.

Aside from various notable free-agent signings, the Vikings are bringing in an 11-player draft class.

“Just giving them as much confidence as I can. Going into training camp, from day one like today, it’s the start of something new for this team. Those young guys, I’ve been there in those positions, just giving them confidence that they can play at this high level. You’re not here by mistake, you’re here for a reason and just giving them that edge and letting them go play freely,” Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said.

The first pre-season game for Minnesota is against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 14.

