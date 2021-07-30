Your Photos
Deer hunting licenses available in Minnesota starting August 1

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2021 deer hunting season is almost upon us and licenses will be available on August first in Minnesota.

The licenses are available at any DNR license agent, as well as online.

Archery deer season opens Saturday, September 18th. Firearms deer season opens Saturday, November 6th.

Areas that were previously designated with unlimited bag-limits for antlerless deer will now be limited to five antlerless deer. The agency is also clarifying limits by changing the names of bag-limit designations.

New categories are bucks only, antler less permit lottery (formerly known as “lottery”, and either sex, which was formerly known as “hunter’s choice”. The DNR says Those aren’t the only changes being made.

”Last year, we had voluntary chronic wasting disease sampling in the areas of the state where we are sampling for CWD. This year it is mandatory during the opening weekend of firearms deer season. So, hunters should just check out regulations book. Which is available online as well as many vendors that sell hunting licenses,” said Barb Keller, Big Game Program Leader for the Minnesota DNR.

The DNR has expanded the early antler less deer season, from October twenty first through twenty fourth.

