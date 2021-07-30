Your Photos
Drought raises apple harvest concerns but local orchard expects good season

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) -As apple picking season approaches some are concerned with this year’s crop, amid the drought.

While drier conditions do play an effect on the trees, causing some trees to drop fruit flowers, apple trees can withstand droughts a little better than other crops, thanks to deep roots.

“Early on we got a little bit of a frost when we were in bloom so that was a little bit, you know “are we getting too cold?,” said Welsh Heritage Farms Co-Owner, Timothy Harbo. “Then all of sudden we get into this really hot year, low amounts of water, a little bit of a concern but we’ve been pretty fortunate as far as the amounts we’ve been getting every few weeks,”.

Harbo says with the amount of rain the crop is receiving Welsh Farms still expects a good harvest, with plans to pick their first few varieties in two to three weeks.

