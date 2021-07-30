Your Photos
End of CDC eviction moratorium won’t affect Minnesota renters

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The CDC eviction moratorium is set to end tomorrow, but state housing officials say Minnesota renters should not be concerned.

Last month, protections were added for Minnesotans eligible for federal emergency assistance. Now through next June, unpaid-rent evictions will remain on hold while assistance applications are pending.

Renters who are ineligible for assistance and behind on payments are protected from eviction until September 12th.

So far, more than $26 million have been distributed across the state to cover overdue payments.

“It provides more protection for renters and a long off ramp, as they’re calling it, to the evictions moratorium than what the CDC provided in the first place. So, I think the most important message to both property owners and to renters alike is I know it’s confusing, but the CDC moratorium ending doesn’t impact Minnesotans at all,” said Jennifer Ho, Minnesota State Housing Commissioner.

More information on applying for rental assistance can be found on RentHelpMN.org.

