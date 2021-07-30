Ending of Federal Eviction Moratorium Does Not Affect Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium is currently slated to end on July 31, potentially affecting thousands of American renters behind on their rent – but not Minnesota renters.

With legislative action in June, Minnesota has broader and longer renter protections than the ending CDC eviction moratorium. Minnesota renters who are eligible for federal emergency rental assistance are protected from eviction for nonpayment of rent while an application for assistance is pending. This protection is in place until June 1, 2022 in order to provide time for the federal resources to be used to satisfy outstanding rent arrears.

At this time, only renters who have had a material violation of their lease or who are eligible for rental assistance but refuse to apply may be evicted. Minnesota renters who are not eligible for emergency rental assistance and who owe back rent are protected from eviction until September 12.

Both the federal and state eviction moratoriums were put in place to help people stay in their homes during the historic threat to the nation’s health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renters can apply for rental assistance or learn more about the application process by visiting RentHelpMN.org or calling Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 Resource Helpline (Toll Free: 1.800.543.7709; Local: 651.291.0211). The 211 helpline has dedicated multilingual staff available to answer questions about RentHelpMN COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

To date, RentHelpMN has distributed more than $26.5 million to cover overdue rent and utilities. A dashboard of the RentHelpMN program can be found on Minnesota Housing’s website.

Renters with questions about their rights can visit LawHelpMN.org for additional information and legal resources. Go to Minnesota Housing for further eviction moratorium information such as answers to frequently asked questions and an infographic showing key dates.

