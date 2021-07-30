Fairmont raceway announcer takes leave of absence following controversial comments

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont Raceway says its announcer Lon Oelke is taking an immediate leave of absence through the end of the season following racist remarks made while announcing a race at the Algona Speedway last week.

At the Algona race, Oelke condemned those who knelt for the national anthem. He added that he was outraged that the NFL is considering playing the Black national anthem before games this season saying in part, quote “for those folks, I guess the darker toned skin color, I’ll just say, Blacks.”

Fairmont Raceway’s promoter Jon McCorkell initially supported Oelke, allowing him to announce a race at its track following the remarks, but has since walked back the action.

McCorkell released a statement yesterday, saying his support for Oelke was “a bad mistake” adding, in part, quote “I learned a lot about what some of the underlying deeper issues are for a lot of people. I guess I have learned that you cannot always just look at things from your own perspective.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.