Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Red Lake Nation officer Ryan Bialke

Flags will be flown at half-staff in Minnesota on Monday, August 2 in honor of fallen police officer Ryan Bialke(Red Lake Nation PD)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered order all United States and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all State buildings in Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset, on Monday, August 2, 2021, in honor and remembrance of Red Lake Nation Police Officer Ryan Bialke.

“Officer Bialke was an outstanding police officer who was respected and admired by his colleagues and the community he served, and served with dedication, honor, pride, and dignity,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota recognizes Law Enforcement Officer Bialke for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow citizens with its deepest gratitude, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire community of the Red Lake Nation.”

Officer Bialke provided six years of dedicated service to the Red Lake Nation as a Police Officer for the Red Lake Nation Police Department. Officer Bialke was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Officer Bialke is survived by his wife Hester, his four children, his family and relatives, and numerous friends.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags in honor and remembrance of Officer Bialke.

